Kelley rushed 14 times for 18 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Seahawks.

Despite not being at full strength and playing behind a banged-up offensive line, Kelley saw the bulk of the carries for the Redskins, rushing more than twice as many times as Chris Thompson and Samaje Perine combined. Of course, the 25-year-old back didn't do much with those carries, and Thompson out-gained him with 20 yards on just four attempts. Nevertheless, the Tulane product was able to salvage his day with multiple chances from the one-yard line that he took in for scores. It remains to be seen if Kelley will get the same kind of volume going forward if he continues to be ineffective. Washington will face Minnesota at home in Week 10.