Kelley had three carries for two yards and caught his lone target for a five-yard gain in Thursday's preseason opener against Baltimore.

Kelley got the start and clearly worked ahead of Samaje Perine, who had six carries for 15 yards with a dropped pass and a fumble. It was a rough night for the rookie, who hopes to push Kelley for early down work in an offense also featuring pass-catching specialist Chris Thompson. Despite having a slow night himself, Kelley moved a step closer to locking down the Week 1 starting job.