Kelley (ribs) is inactive for Sunday's contest versus the Raiders, Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan DC reports.

Limited all week due to a rib cartilage injury, Kelley proposed Friday he'd play with a protective vest on his chest. Early Sunday morning, the tune changed with a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, who reported Kelley would likely sit out Week 3. In Kelley's absence, expect some combination of Chris Thompson and rookie Samaje Perine to head the Redskins backfield.