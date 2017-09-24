Redskins' Rob Kelley: Sidelined Sunday
Kelley (ribs) is inactive for Sunday's contest versus the Raiders, Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan DC reports.
Limited all week due to a rib cartilage injury, Kelley proposed Friday he'd play with a protective vest on his chest. Early Sunday morning, the tune changed with a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, who reported Kelley would likely sit out Week 3. In Kelley's absence, expect some combination of Chris Thompson and rookie Samaje Perine to head the Redskins backfield.
More News
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Expects to play through pain•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Listed as questionable•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Practicing to start week•
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...