Kelley (knee/ankle) will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Kelley led all Washington running backs with six touches after the first three possessions, but at that point, knee and ankle concerns forced him from the contest. In the post-game media scrum, he was seen on crutches in the locker room, a foreboding sign for the imminent future. Expect his status to be clarified somewhat once the appropriate tests are commissioned. If Kelley requires any sort of absence, the Redskins will turn to Chris Thompson and Samaje Perine at running back.