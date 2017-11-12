Redskins' Rob Kelley: Slated for MRI
Kelley (knee/ankle) will undergo an MRI on Monday.
Kelley led all Washington running backs with six touches after the first three possessions, but at that point, knee and ankle concerns forced him from the contest. In the post-game media scrum, he was seen on crutches in the locker room, a foreboding sign for the imminent future. Expect his status to be clarified somewhat once the appropriate tests are commissioned. If Kelley requires any sort of absence, the Redskins will turn to Chris Thompson and Samaje Perine at running back.
More News
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...