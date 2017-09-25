Redskins' Rob Kelley: Still day-to-day after absence
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Monday that Kelley (ribs) remains day-to-day and likely will be limited when the team begins preparation for Week 4 against the Chiefs.
Kelley was a limited practice participant all last week, but the Redskins decided he was still in too much pain to play in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Raiders. The outlook could change ahead of a difficult Week 4 matchup, as Samaje Perine gained only 49 yards on 19 carries prior to exiting Sunday's victory with a bruised hand. Kelley also figures to benefit from having an extra week of rest.
