Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Monday that Kelley (ribs) remains day-to-day and likely will be limited when the team begins preparation for Week 4 against the Chiefs.

Kelley was a limited practice participant all last week, but the Redskins decided he was still in too much pain to play in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Raiders. The outlook could change ahead of a difficult Week 4 matchup, as Samaje Perine gained only 49 yards on 19 carries prior to exiting Sunday's victory with a bruised hand. Kelley also figures to benefit from having an extra week of rest.