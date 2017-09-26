Play

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Kelley (ribs) will still be the team's lead runner once he is healthy, ESPN.com's John Keim reports. "He got [78] yards rushing in a quarter and a half last week, so he's still our No. 1 lead dog," Gruden said on Monday.

Samaje Perine (hand) has failed to take advantage of Kelley's absence over the past six and a half quarters, averaging just 2.9 yards on 40 carries and also losing a fumble. Passing-down back Chris Thompson has been the clear early-season standout, but Gruden said he doesn't have any plans to increase Thompson's role. Kelley is considered day-to-day and likely will reclaim his job as the lead runner if he's able to return for Week 4 in Kansas City. A full practice before the end of the week would be an excellent sign, considering he was limited all last week and didn't end up playing.

