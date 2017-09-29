Play

Kelley (ribs) remained limited at Friday's practice.

Kelley has been limited at every practice since suffering a rib cartilage injury Week 3 against the Rams. He's seemingly on track for another game-time decision as the Redskins prepare to face the Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Should Kelley miss another game, Samaje Perine likely would get another shot as the team's primary early-down runner.

