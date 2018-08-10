Redskins' Rob Kelley: Struggles in preseason opener
Kelley got the start in Thursday's preseason game against New England, taking four carries for six yards.
Derrius Guice (knee), Byron Marshall and Samaje Perine also got touches in the early portion of Thursday's contest, though the rookie was removed toward the end of the first quarter after suffering what appeared to be a minor injury at the end of a 34-yard run that was wiped out by a penalty. Guice finished his night with six carries for 19 yards, with Perine adding seven carries for 31 yards. While a slimmed-down Kelley reportedly has made a strong impression at training camp, he may end up battling Perine for a single job. Guice and Chris Thompson (leg) are obvious roster locks, and the Redskins may want to keep Marshall or Kapri Bibbs to provide pass-catching depth behind Thompson.
