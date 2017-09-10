Redskins' Rob Kelley: Struggles to produce in loss to Eagles
Kelley gained 30 yards on 10 carries in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Eagles. He failed to haul in his only target.
Kelley struggled to get much going versus a stout Eagles front, recording a long gain of just six yards. Washington trailed for much of the afternoon and totaled just 17 total rushes, but it was encouraging for Kelley that fellow back Chris Thompson received just three of those. Thompson saw significant run in passing situations, so it appears Kelley will be used almost exclusively on early downs this season. Nevertheless, he remains the team's lead back heading into next week's matchup with the Rams.
