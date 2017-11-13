Redskins' Rob Kelley: Suffers high-ankle, MCL sprains
Kelley (ankle/knee) has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain and a grade 1/2 MCL sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Either injury on its own likely would cause Kelley to miss at least one game. Given that he suffered both at the same time, he's presumably facing the prospect of a multi-game absence, starting with Sunday's contest in New Orleans. The Redskins will turn to Samaje Perine as their early-down thumper, with passing-down back Chris Thompson potentially also taking on some of the vacated snaps. Perine had 40 carries over a two-week stretch when Kelley was injured earlier this season, but the rookie ran for only 116 yards (2.9 per carry) and didn't score a touchdown or contribute much in the passing game. Thompson remains the best bet for production, despite slumping a bit the past couple weeks.
