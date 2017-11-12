Kelley is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings due to knee and ankle injuries.

Through the Redskins' first three possessions, Kelley led the team with four carries for 10 yards, while tacking on two catches for four yards. The numbers aren't eye-popping, by any means, but the backfield could be whittled down to Chris Thompson and Samaje Perine for the remainder of the game.