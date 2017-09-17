Kelley is questionable to return to Sunday's road game versus the Rams due to a rib injury.

At the end of a two-yard run at the 9:23 mark of the second quarter, Kelley remained on the ground for a few minutes as the training staff tended to him. He made his way to the sideline and eventually the locker room, after which the Redskins relayed the nature of his injury. Prior to his departure, Kelley had ripped off a 21-yard gain en route to 12 carries for 78 yards. It's unknown if he'll be able to augment those numbers, but rookie Samaje Perine will fill in for Kelley in the interim.