Kelley (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Though Kelley has been cleared to suit up for the Week 9 contest, he won't be in store for a full workload after the ankle injury rendered him a limited practice participant throughout the week. Once he becomes further removed from the injury, Kelley isn't a lock to reclaim the bell cow role he held for the Redskins for much of the second half of his rookie season. Kelley has averaged less than 3.5 yards per carry in all but one of his five games this campaign and has already started to see Chris Thompson cut into his role as a result.