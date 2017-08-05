Kelley (neck) is practicing in full-team drills Saturday after being limited the past two days with a sore neck, ESPN's John Keim reports.

Kelley has been dealing with neck soreness for about a week now and was held out of team drills Thursday and Friday in order to rest. It seems the time off did him well, as Kelley should be good to go moving forward.

