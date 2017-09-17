Kelley (ribs) won't return to Sunday's road contest against the Rams, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.

Kelley remained on the turf in evident pain after a second-quarter carry. His last of the day, he'll finish with 12 rushes for 78 yards. Although the severity of his rib injury won't be known until the conclusion of this contest, at the earliest, the backfield will be in the hands of rookie Samaje Perine and change-of-pace option Chris Thompson.