Kelley's workload for the upcoming season is expected to increase following Derrius Guice's ACL tear, Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Guice suffered the unfortunate injury during Thursday's preseason game at New England, wiping out his rookie campaign in the process. The rest of the backfield will benefit, barring a free-agent signing before Week 1. While Chris Thompson (leg) will handle pass-catching duties, Kelley and Samaje Perine are in line for a bump in their respective workloads. Perine received far more work than Kelley a season ago -- 197 touches versus 66 -- but the search for production on first and second downs will fall in the laps of the duo.