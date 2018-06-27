Kelley (ankle) returned healthy for offseason practices, where he got a lot of run with the starters on offense, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official website reports.

Kelley likely will share first-team work once training camp begins, as it isn't even a sure thing the third-year back will make the 53-man roster. Derrius Guice and passing-down back Chris Thompson (leg) are obvious locks, and Samaje Perine's status as a recent fourth-round pick could give him an edge over Kelley. Even if the Redskins ultimately decide to carry four running backs, they might prioritize special teams over offense for the No. 4 spot. Kelley averaged just 3.1 yards on 61 carries last season before an ankle injury ended his campaign after seven games.