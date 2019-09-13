Play

The Redskins promoted Davis to the active roster Friday.

Davis spent the preseason with the Redskins but was cut Sept. 7 and relegated to the practice squad. Due to sticking with the team, Davis should understand the Redskins' system and will be ready if called upon. However, he's likely to stay in a special-teams role.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week