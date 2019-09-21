Davis (knee) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Bears.

Davis popped up on the injury report after not participating in Friday's practice. However, it looks like the Redskins were just opting to err on the side of caution. Barring any setbacks, he should be good to go for his normal role of providing depth at receiver and contributing on special teams.

