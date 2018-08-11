Redskins' Robert Davis: Carted off practice field
Davis was carted off the field during Saturday's practice after suffering an apparent rightu knee injury, JP Finlay of NBCSports.com reports.
Davis attempted to limp off the field after going down in 7-on-7 action, but trainers were ultimately needed to assist him to the locker room. Washington's receiving corps continues to be hampered by injuries, with Jamison Crowder (groin), Josh Doctson (shoulder), Brian Quick (thigh) and Trey Quinn (stomach) all dealing with issues of their own.
