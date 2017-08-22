Redskins' Robert Davis: Four receptions in Saturday's loss
Davis caught four of five targets for 36 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Packers.
Davis, a sixth-round selection in April's draft, has been trying to make a name for himself in a crowded Redskins' receiving corps and his performance Saturday night certainly helped his cause. His four receptions led all Washington wideouts, and while all his reps came late in the second half, Davis proved to have a connection with both Colt McCoy and Nate Sudfeld. However, it may be difficult for the 22-year-old to find reps this week against the Bengals as the starters are likely to see the bulk of the action.
