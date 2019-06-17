Davis (knee) likely will start the regular season on the PUP list, Jake Kring-Schreifels and Kyle Stackpole of redskins.com report.

Davis suffered a devastating injury last August, fracturing his tibia and tearing three major ligaments (ACL, PCL, LCL) in his right knee. He said in February that he didn't expect to be ready for training camp, perhaps hinting at a third consecutive redshirt season after he spent most of his rookie year on the practice squad and all of 2018 on injured reserve. Davis was one of the stars of the 2017 combine, running a 4.44-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 219 pounds, and placing first or second among wide receivers in the broad jump (136 inches), vertical jump (41 in.) and bench press (19). The 2017 sixth-round pick caught 222 passes for 3,391 yards and 17 touchdowns as a four-year starter at Georgia State.