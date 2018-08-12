Davis (leg, knee) will be placed on injured reserve, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.

Davis broke his leg and tore his LCL in Saturday's practice, so Sunday's move to IR is merely a formality. His recovery process will take 9-to-12 months, so there is optimism he will be ready for the beginning of next season. Look for Cam Sims and Simmie Cobbs to compete for Davis' spot at the bottom of the depth chart.