Davis (undisclosed) was healthy for June minicamp and appeared much improved from last year, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.

A 2017 sixth-round pick, Davis spent most of last season on the practice squad and now figures to compete with Trey Quinn, Brian Quick and a host of undrafted rookies for what likely will be one or two roster spots. The Georgia State University product was one of the stars of last year's combine, posting a 4.44-second 40-yard dash and 41-inch vertical at 6-foot-3, 219 pounds. He could eventually develop into a starter but would be lucky to push Maurice Harris for the No. 4 spot this year.