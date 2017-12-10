Davis (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Promoted from the practice squad earlier in the week, Davis wasn't able to parlay the appointment into an immediate spot on the game day active list, even with fellow wideout Maurice Harris (concussion) unavailable. The Redskins are only keeping four wide receivers active for the contest, relegating Davis to street clothes.

