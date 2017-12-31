Redskins' Robert Davis: Inactive Week 17
Davis (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Giants.
Davis entered the concussion protocol after last week's game against Denver and failed to clear it in time for the season finale. His absence shouldn't impact the offense greatly, as he is little more than a depth receiver.
