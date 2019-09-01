Redskins' Robert Davis: Keeps job after cut-downs
Davis earned a spot on the initial 53-man roster, the Redskins' official site reports.
Coming back from a gruesome knee injury suffered last August, the 24-year-old wide receiver caught three of five targets for 115 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason. Given his rare mix of size (6-3, 210), speed (4.44 40) and leaping ability (41-inch vertical), Davis could have a role in the offense as a part-time deep threat, though he'll presumably be stuck behind Paul Richardson, Terry McLaurin and Trey Quinn (thumb) when it comes to earning regular snaps.
