Davis earned a spot on the initial 53-man roster, the Redskins' official site reports.

Coming back from a gruesome knee injury suffered last August, the 24-year-old wide receiver caught three of five targets for 115 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason. Given his rare mix of size (6-3, 210), speed (4.44 40) and leaping ability (41-inch vertical), Davis could have a role in the offense as a part-time deep threat, though he'll presumably be stuck behind Paul Richardson, Terry McLaurin and Trey Quinn (thumb) when it comes to earning regular snaps.

