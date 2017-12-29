Redskins' Robert Davis: Limited participant Thursday
Davis (concussion) was a limited participant at the Redskins' practice Thursday.
Davis did not practice Wednesday after sustaining the concussion in Sunday's win over the Broncos, and has yet to clear the concussion protocol. The 22-year-old still has a chance to prove his progress through the protocol, but appears headed towards a questionable tag for Week 17.
