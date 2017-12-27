Davis (concussion) won't practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Davis remains in the NFL's concussion protocol after suffering the head injury in Sunday's 27-11 win over the Broncos. He'll likely need to put in at least one full practice this week and receive clearance from an independent neurologist by Friday or Saturday in order to suit up in the Redskins' season finale against the Giants. Davis is at the bottom of Washington's depth chart at receiver and would likely be limited to a special-teams role if he's active Week 17.