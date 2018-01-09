Davis failed to record a reception in the one game he played for the Redskins in 2017.

The 2017 sixth-round selection found himself on the very bottom of Washington's depth chart this season, spending the majority of the year on the practice squad. He'll now have the offseason to grow in Matt Cavanaugh's offense as one of four receivers currently under contract for next season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories