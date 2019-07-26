Davis (knee) is practicing Friday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

A report earlier this summer suggested Davis was headed for the PUP list, with a good chance to stay there into the regular season. He's apparently coming along faster than expected, though he still figures to have some limitations after suffering a fractured tibia and three torn knee ligaments (ACL, PCL, LCL) last August. Now ineligible for the PUP list, Davis will instead make his case for a Week 1 roster spot. The 2017 sixth-round pick has rare athletic traits, with his 40-yard dash (4.44 seconds), vertical jump (41 inches) and broad jump (136 in.) all in elite territory for a player that weighed 219 pounds when he was measured the combine.

More News
Our Latest Stories