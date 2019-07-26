Redskins' Robert Davis: Practicing with teammates
Davis (knee) is practicing Friday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
A report earlier this summer suggested Davis was headed for the PUP list, with a good chance to stay there into the regular season. He's apparently coming along faster than expected, though he still figures to have some limitations after suffering a fractured tibia and three torn knee ligaments (ACL, PCL, LCL) last August. Now ineligible for the PUP list, Davis will instead make his case for a Week 1 roster spot. The 2017 sixth-round pick has rare athletic traits, with his 40-yard dash (4.44 seconds), vertical jump (41 inches) and broad jump (136 in.) all in elite territory for a player that weighed 219 pounds when he was measured the combine.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Six Pack: ADP
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about Average Draft Position data, highlighting...
-
Fantasy FB breakouts: Winston, Mattison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Camp News: Shepard out with thumb injury
Sterling Shepard fractured his thumb on the first day of practice for the Giants. Chris Towers...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you start your draft? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR
Drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 1 overall in PPR is easy. But Jamey Eisenberg shows you what...
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR
The first round is easy if you're picking second. It's the decisions in Rounds 2 and 3 that...