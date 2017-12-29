Redskins' Robert Davis: Questionable for season finale
Davis (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Davis was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday but is yet to be officially cleared from the concussion protocol. The 22-year-old could still clear the protocol over the weekend, but he is slated for a limited offensive role even if available for the season finale.
More News
-
Redskins' Robert Davis: Limited participant Thursday•
-
Redskins' Robert Davis: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Robert Davis: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Redskins' Robert Davis: Inactive in Week 14•
-
Redskins' Robert Davis: Bumped up to active roster•
-
Robert Davis: Joins Redskins practice squad•
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...