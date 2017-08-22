Redskins' Robert Davis: Records four receptions in Saturday's loss
Davis caught four of five targets for 36 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Packers.
Davis, a sixth-round selection in April's draft, has been trying to make a name for himself in a crowded Redskins receiving corps, and his performance Saturday certainly helped his cause. His four receptions led all Washington wideouts, and while most of his snaps came late in the second half, Davis seemed to have a good connection with both Colt McCoy and Nate Sudfeld. However, it may be difficult for the 22-year-old to find reps Sunday against the Bengals, as the starters are likely to see the bulk of the action in the Redskins' third preseason contest.
