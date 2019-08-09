Redskins' Robert Davis: Runs past defense
Davis hauled in a 46-yard touchdown pass during Thursday's 30-10 loss to the Browns.
There weren't too many big plays for Washington in the preseason opener, but Davis arguably provided the biggest. Davis reeled in Washington's lone touchdown on the team's second drive, slipping past the defense on a 46-yard bomb from Case Keenum. The George State product is buried on the depth chart at the moment, but has reportedly made similarly big plays downfield in practice. A few more and he'll make himself a hard cut at the end of the preseason.
