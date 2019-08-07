Redskins' Robert Davis: Showing off in camp
Davis (knee/leg) hauled in a deep pass on a go route from rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Tuesday, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
Perhaps more impressive than the catch in double coverage was Davis' ability to make the play in the first place. Basically one year removed from tearing three major ligaments (ACL, PCL and LCL) in his right knee and fracturing his tibia during a training camp practice, he nonetheless avoided the PUP list this summer and doesn't seem to be limited. His first in-game chance to begin his march up the depth chart is Thursday in Cleveland.
