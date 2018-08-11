The initial tests for Davis (knee) suggest he may have suffered a torn ACL, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Davis tried to leave the field on his own at Saturday's practice, but he ultimately required assistance, and apparently for good reason. A season-ending injury for Davis would improve the odds for Brian Quick (thigh) and/or Trey Quinn (stomach) to stick around on the 53-man roster. The Redskins likely will provide another update after Davis has an MRI.