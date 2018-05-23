Redskins' Robert Davis: Unable to practice
Davis (undisclosed) is unable to participate in Wednesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN reports.
Davis is reportedly present at the team facility, but it isn't clear why he isn't participating. The 2017 sixth-rounder is currently competing with a slew of other depth-caliber receivers for slotting under the Redskins' top trio of Jamison Crowder, Paul Richardson, and Josh Doctson.
