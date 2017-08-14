Play

Thompson signed with the Redskins on Sunday.

Thompson is not expected to have any great impact on the Washington defense this season. He'll be lucky if he cracks the 53-man roster. If he performs well throughout the preseason, he might have the chance to earn a spot among special teams.

