Redskins' Ronald Darby: Staying in NFC East
Darby (hip) inked a one-year, $4 million deal with the Redskins on Sunday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Darby battled injuries for the Eagles last season, suiting up in 11 games as a starter, racking up 37 tackles (34 solo), two interceptions and 11 pass breakups. The 26-year-old missed the final two games of 2019 with a hip strain, and his timetable to return remains unclear. New head coach Ron Rivera has long been a fan of Darby, so he will likely battle for the starting cornerback spot that was vacated when the team traded Quinton Dunbar (hamstring) to Seattle.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
2020 Fantasy Football rankings and picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Dynasty QB winners and losers
The quarterback carousel sent shockwaves through the NFL, but the Dynasty implications were...
-
Jalen Reagor prospect profile
Jalen Reagor's final collegiate season was statistically underwhelming. Was it a warning sign...
-
Jalen Hurts Prospect Profile
Every year, a rookie quarterback offers crazy upside, but also serious downside. Former Alabama...
-
Dynasty tight end winners and losers
There were far more winners than losers at tight end over the past month.