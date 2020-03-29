Play

Darby (hip) inked a one-year, $4 million deal with the Redskins on Sunday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Darby battled injuries for the Eagles last season, suiting up in 11 games as a starter, racking up 37 tackles (34 solo), two interceptions and 11 pass breakups. The 26-year-old missed the final two games of 2019 with a hip strain, and his timetable to return remains unclear. New head coach Ron Rivera has long been a fan of Darby, so he will likely battle for the starting cornerback spot that was vacated when the team traded Quinton Dunbar (hamstring) to Seattle.

