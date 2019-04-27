Redskins' Ross Pierschbacher: Washington adds in fifth round

The Redskins selected Pierschbacher in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 153rd overall.

Pierschbacher (6-foot-4, 307 pounds) doesn't have much in the way of strength, but he's an interesting zone-blocking prospect after showing adequate athletic testing (5.2-second 40, 11.53 agility score) following an Alabama career where he started all four years. Even if he lacks standout athletic tools, it takes skill to start four years for the Tide. He could earn snaps at either or both of center or guard.

