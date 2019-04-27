Redskins' Ross Pierschbacher: Washington adds in fifth round
The Redskins selected Pierschbacher in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 153rd overall.
Pierschbacher (6-foot-4, 307 pounds) doesn't have much in the way of strength, but he's an interesting zone-blocking prospect after showing adequate athletic testing (5.2-second 40, 11.53 agility score) following an Alabama career where he started all four years. Even if he lacks standout athletic tools, it takes skill to start four years for the Tide. He could earn snaps at either or both of center or guard.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Day 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of th...
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...