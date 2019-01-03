Redskins' Russell Hansbrough: Lands in Washington
Hansbrough signed a reserve/future contract with the Redskins on Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Hansbrough did not sign with a team during the 2018 regular season, but now joins Washington's 90-man roster. The 25-year-old has only played five special teams snaps in his NFL career, and faces an uphill battle to secure a depth role with the Redskins this offseason.
More News
-
Russell Hansbrough: Left off 53-man roster•
-
Chargers' Russell Hansbrough: Held out of Saturday's preseason win•
-
Chargers' Russell Hansbrough: Won't dress in Week 17•
-
Chargers' Russell Hansbrough: Promoted to Chargers' 53-man roster•
-
Russell Hansbrough: Joins Chargers practice squad•
-
Russell Hansbrough: Waived by Bucs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...