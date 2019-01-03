Hansbrough signed a reserve/future contract with the Redskins on Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Hansbrough did not sign with a team during the 2018 regular season, but now joins Washington's 90-man roster. The 25-year-old has only played five special teams snaps in his NFL career, and faces an uphill battle to secure a depth role with the Redskins this offseason.

