Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Active for Sunday's game
Anderson (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Now that Anderson's healthy, he could be set to play meaningful snaps Sunday since starting linebacker Zach Brown (illness/toe/Achilles/hip) is inactive again. Last time Brown was inactive, Anderson logged 24 defensive snaps and posted five solo tackles.
