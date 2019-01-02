Anderson (hamstring) finished the 2018 season with 18 tackles (seven solo) and two sacks in 13 games.

Ryan Kerrigan and Preston Smith dominated playing time at outside linebacker in Washington's 3-4 scheme, leaving mere scraps for the likes of Anderson (163 defensive snaps) and Pernell McPhee (203). Selected in the second round of the 2017 draft, Anderson could have a much larger role in 2019 if the Redskins aren't able to re-sign Smith.