Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Doesn't get many snaps in 2018
Anderson (hamstring) finished the 2018 season with 18 tackles (seven solo) and two sacks in 13 games.
Ryan Kerrigan and Preston Smith dominated playing time at outside linebacker in Washington's 3-4 scheme, leaving mere scraps for the likes of Anderson (163 defensive snaps) and Pernell McPhee (203). Selected in the second round of the 2017 draft, Anderson could have a much larger role in 2019 if the Redskins aren't able to re-sign Smith.
