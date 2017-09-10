Anderson (neck) is active Sunday for the Redskins' season opener against the Eagles.

After suffering a stinger in his neck/shoulder area during the preseason opener, Anderson wasn't certain to be ready for the start of the regular season, but he evidently performed well enough during his limited participation in practices this week to receive clearance for his NFL debut. Though he'll suit up Sunday, Anderson won't have a clear path to snaps with Ryan Kerrigan, Preston Smith and Junior Galette ahead of him on the depth chart at outside linebacker.