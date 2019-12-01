Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Ejected Sunday
Anderson was kicked out of Sunday's game against the Panthers for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Greg Olsen, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Anderson exits the game late in the third quarter, and racked up five tackles (one solo) in the game. With fellow outside linebacker Montez Sweat (quadriceps) dealing with injury, the team is incredibly thin at the position for the remainder of the game.
