Anderson (stinger) was forced out of Sunday's game against the Lions, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Anderson left the game in the first half. The third-year pro lost his starting job to rookie Montez Sweat, but he normally still logs a respectable snap count. If Anderson's unable to return, Carroll Phillips will be the main reserve outside linebacker behind Sweat and Ryan Kerrigan.

