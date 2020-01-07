Anderson managed 44 tackles (30 solo), four sacks and one defended pass across 16 games in 2019. He also forced five fumbles, two of which he recovered.

Anderson hadn't forced a single fumble in his first two NFL seasons, so his five-count 2019 campaign will likely prove an outlier. Still, his impressive production in an expanded role could land the 2017 second-round pick a similar role for 2020.