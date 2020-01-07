Play

Anderson managed 44 tackles (30 solo), four sacks and one defended pass across 16 games in 2019. He also forced five fumbles, two of which he recovered.

Anderson hadn't forced a single fumble in his first two NFL seasons, so his five-count 2019 campaign will likely prove an outlier. Still, his impressive production in an expanded role could land the 2017 second-round pick a similar role for 2020.

