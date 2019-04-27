Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Gets a challenge for starting job
Anderson will compete with first-round pick Montez Sweat for snaps at outside linebacker, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official website reports.
Anderson was headed for a starting job after the Packers signed Preston Smith away from Washington, but the 24-year-old now faces competition from a freak athlete who ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at 260 pounds. A decent prospect in his own right, Anderson has managed just 32 tackles (18 solo) and two sacks through two NFL seasons, logging 356 snaps on defense and 308 on special teams. The 2017 second-round pick may find that his experience isn't enough to hold off a vastly superior athlete.
