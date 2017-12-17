Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Leaves with knee ailment
Anderson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a knee injury.
Anderson dealt with an ankle injury ahead of Sunday's matchup as well. He is normally listed as a backup, but with Zach Brown (illness/toe/Achilles/hip) out, Anderson has been logging additional defensive snaps. Martrell Spaight and Josh Harvey-Clemons will likely rotate into Brown's role for the time being.
