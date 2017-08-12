Play

Anderson is expected to be limited at Saturday's practice due to a stinger, Liz Clarke of The Washington Post reports.

Coach Jay Gruden did not seem overly concerned regarding the injury, but the Redskins will exercise caution here. The team is currently thin at outside linebacker, so a quick return for Anderson would be helpful. The rookie projects to back up Preston Smith on the strong side entering the year.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories